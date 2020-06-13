Kareena Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor: Whose throwback pictures are giving you major nostalgic feels amid lockdown?

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared multiple throwback pictures on social media of late. Drop in your comments to let us know whose pictures among the two are giving you nostalgic feels during this time.

The Coronavirus outbreak and the inevitable lockdown have compelled everyone to stay within the confines of their homes. In the midst of all this, virtual communication has become the only means to stay connected with each other. There is no denying the fact that all of us including our beloved celebs have been making the most of it by sharing some of our fond memories on social media in the form of throwback pictures and even videos at times.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have also been doing the same since the past few days and are sharing multiple throwback memories on their respective handles. Talking about Kareena, the Veere Di Wedding star’s timeline is filled with pictures from her exotic vacations as well as the ones in which she can be seen posing with some of her friends including and Amrita Arora. There is another picture in which Bebo is seen heading out somewhere with . And of course, she has also shared a few throwback pictures with Taimur.

Check out her throwback pictures below:

Well, Sonam Kapoor is no less in this regard and has been sharing multiple throwback pictures on social media ever since the lockdown was being announced. The most adorable ones are those which were taken during the diva’s wedding back in 2018. Apart from that, many of the pictures show the actress sharing some candid moments with her husband Anand Ahuja as well as the rest of her fans.

Check out the pictures below:

We would now like to ask you whose throwback pictures among Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are giving you major nostalgic feels amidst the lockdown period? Do let us know about your valuable opinions in the comments section below.

