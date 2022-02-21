Kareena Kapoor pens her review on ‘A Thursday’, gives a special shout out to Neha Dhupia

Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's much-awaited thriller movie ‘A Thursday’ has become the talk of the town ever since it was released on the OTT platform. The star cast has received positive reviews from fans and critics as well. While the film is being lauded across the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took out time to watch the movie and shared her review. The ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ actress took to her social media handle and suggested fans watch it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a poster of the movie and added a must-watch sticker to it. The actor gave a special shout-out and tagged Neha Dhupia to praise her for the film. She wrote, “Go Girl” along with a heart emoticon. The movie is directed by Behzad Khambata and chronicles the story of Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam) who is a school teacher. While Yami Gautam led the film, Neha Dhupia played the role of a fierce cop. The movie's plot revolves around the playschool teacher who keeps hostage her school kids and demands to talk with the prime minister of India, played by Dimple Kapadia.

A Thursday also stars Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Earlier there were speculations that ‘A Thursday’ is a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday. However, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami cleared the air on the same and had said, “I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a ‘spiritual’ sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it’s Ronnie who’s backing this as well. But to clarify, no it is not a sequel of any kind to A Wednesday”.

