Kareena Kapoor ‘planking’ with trainer in a THROWBACK pic will prompt you to leave the couch & workout at home

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

We can safely say that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s biggest gift to her fans in 2020 was her Instagram debut because ever since Bebo has joined social media, she has been treating her galaxy of fans to her candid photos, and workout pictures, and also, giving everyone a glimpse into her quarantine with and Taimur Ali Khan. Although we miss Kareena’s paparazzi photos and airport clicks, however, her fan clubs also keep sharing unseen photos of the actress, and today, while digging through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Kareena with her trainer while the two are doing a plank on top of each other.

In the said photo, Kareena is seen nailing an all black gym look while ‘planking’ on top of her trainer and as always, Bebo has given us some major motivation to workout at home amid quarantine. A few days back, after the lockdown was lifted, and the nation started the Unlock 1 phase, Kareena was papped jogging in her building compound and also, a few days back, Bebe, Saif and Taimur stepped out in their car to visit the Marine Drive, however, they were massively trolled for not wearing masks and for also, stepping out with a kid amidst such crisis.

Prior to the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting in Punjab for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and Bebo returned to Mumbai. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo had once revealed that this was the first time that she auditioned for a role because knowing Aamir, he wanted to be doubly sure of Kareena fitting the role, and Bebo had said that she did not have any qualms auditioning for the role

