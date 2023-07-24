Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur, Jeh 'under a rainbow'; gives peek into Saif Ali Khan's playtime with boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her fans with mesmerizing pictures from her summer holiday in Europe since the past few weeks. Amidst her busy work schedule, Kareena had jetted off for a relaxing vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Now, Kareena has shared more dreamy pictures of her and her family which certainly cannot be missed.

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures with Saif, Taimur and Jeh

On Sunday, July 23, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a few more pictures from her family trip in Europe. The photo has been taken from afar and features her husband Saif, and kids Taimur and Jeh. It shows the three standing behind a huge tree with their backs facing the camera, near a net in the garden where they were supposedly playing a sport. Saif is seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt with matching denims and boots. Taimur is seen wearing a black tracksuit while Jeh is dressed in blue. Kareena added a 'have a good day' sticker at the top of the picture.

In the second photo, Kareena can be seen posing with her sons, with a small house and trees in the background. Kareena is looking pretty in a blue shirt and denim pants and she was all smiles for the camera. Taimur is in a white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes and was staring with his mouth open. Little Jeh looks lost in his own world as he stands in a blue tee and denim. Kareena captioned it as, "somewhere under a rainbow.”

Earlier, the actress had also shared pictures of herself and her family enjoying their time in London and Italy.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Kareena is currently in the middle of shooting for The Crew along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and will release on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.

Meanwhile, Saif was seen in the mythological film Adipurush earlier this year. He is set to team up with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor for Devara. He will also star in the sequel of Bhoot Police.

