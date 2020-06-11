Kareena Kapoor posing with fans on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha will make you nostalgic about pre COVID days

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Prior to the Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting in Punjab for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and due to the crisis, the shooting was stalled and soon after, Bebo and Aamir returned to Mumbai. Since then, just like all of us, Kareena and Aamir have been in quarantine at respective homes. Thanks to social media, Kareena has been sharing candid photos on Instagram and giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine life with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan, and today, we got our hands on a photo shared by a fan club from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha wherein we can see Bebo posing with her fans, which also includes a toddler.

In the photos, Kareena is seen wearing a plain cotton suit while posing with the fans and honestly, this photo was a reminder of the pre Coronavirus days when social distancing wasn’t the new normal and we could meet and hug everyone. That said, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, writer Atul Kulkarni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, hinted that the release of Laal Singh Chaddha is likely to get pushed and get a 2021 release date. "Laal Singh, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December," he said. On Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan dropped the first look of Kareena from Laal Singh Chaddha and in the photo, while Aamir was facing his back towards the camera, Bebo was seen hugging the actor and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a….”

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in ’s Takht and the sequel to Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo here:

