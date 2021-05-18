Kareena Kapoor posts COVID widows initiative: Can't understand their pain but can help them find footing again

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to amplify a special piece of information for women who lost their beloved due to COVID 19. The Laal Singh Chaddha star empathised with their plight and shared information that could help them find employment.

Amid the second wave of COVID 19 in India, several people have lost their loved ones to the deadly virus. Amid the heartbreaking pain of losing a loved one, many women have lost their husbands who were also the breadwinners of the family. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared information related to a COVID 19 widows initiative. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress amplified the information related to an initiative that is designed to help women cope with the loss of their partners amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Sharing the information on her Instagram story, Kareena shared an empathetic note. She expressed that one cannot understand the pain of women who lost their partners but can help them in standing up again. She urged everyone to share the information on their handles. In her note, she wrote, "We can't begin to understand their pain but we can help them find their footing again. Please spread the word and share this info with someone who needs it. One can also register as a volunteer and contribute to this initiative."

Take a look at Kareena's post:

The COVID 19 widows initiative would help in finding career opportunities and jobs. Not just this, it would help them with counselling across the country. Kareena has been sharing information on her social media handle that could be of use to anyone struggling with the impact of COVID 19. Amid the pandemic, Kareena has been using her social media handle to amplify important information related to COVID 19 vaccination and initiatives.

The actress has also been urging all to continue following COVID appropriate behaviour amid the pandemic. Kareena has been spending time at home amid the pandemic with , her newborn son and Taimur Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Also Read|Cyclone Tauktae: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora urge all to stay home & post BMC's note on vaccine cancellation

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×