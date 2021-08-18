From Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, 5 celebrities who recently turned authors

Several Bollywood celebrities who have turned authors to express the journey of their personal and professional lives with the large fanbase they enjoy. Chronicling the highlights of their lives, be it the ups or the lows in the form of a memoir or an autobiography. The recent one to have authored a book is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She released her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, where she wrote candidly about her journey through the two pregnancies. Jones recently released her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’ chronicling her journey so far into becoming a global icon.

Here are 5 celebrities who recently authored their books.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor has recently given birth to her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. In her book, Kareena shared her experience about going through two pregnancies with Taimur and Jeh. Kareena mentioned in her book that Taimur looks more like Saif while Jeh looks like her. and amongst others contributed their noted in the book.

Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra Jones

Priyanka Chopra Jones chronicled the experience of her life so far in her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said: “I’m a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So, with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams.” Priyanka said she hopes people would see the world as she saw it. She continued, “The book will give you an insight into my journey, in my words... it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ versions of my life, the public version versus my real story.”

Stories I Must Tell by Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi candidly wrote about relationships, career, and other severe personal setbacks in his book. In an interview with Indian Express, Kabir Bedi why he chose to write the book. He said, “For a decade, I have been wanting to talk about so many things. I wasn’t sure how and how much to say. Last year, it struck me that writing could be a good way of letting it all out. I didn’t use the linear form, because I find it quite boring, which is why it is a series of overlapping stories. I had the freedom to explore each scene truthfully.”

The Stranger in the Mirror by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who recently released his film ‘Toofaan’ starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role also released his autobiography. Rakeysh candidly wrote about several of the behind-the-scenes incidents related to his films like Delhi 6 and Rang De Basanti amongst others. He even mentioned that he was supposed to launch Abhishek Bachchan in Hindi films with a project titled ‘Samjhauta Express’, however, the film got shelved due to several reasons.

Big Thoughts of Little Luv by

Karan Johar after ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ authored a children’s book titled ‘Big Thoughts of Little Luv’ post the birth of his two kids Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar via Twitter announced his book and tweeted, “Am excited to share something special with all of you….my first picture book for kids … #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernautbooks.”

Also Read| Sunday Reads: Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy bible is a must read for all moms to be