Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima’s old pic with Krishna & Raj Kapoor leaves Alia Bhatt in awe

Karisma Kapoor just took us back in time with a perfect flashback Friday photo and Alia Bhatt was all hearts for it. In the photo, little Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Karisma could be seen spending time with grandparents Raj Kapoor & Krishna Kapoor.

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Raj Kapoor’s family the first family of Bollywood as they have given the country some of the top actors. From Raj Kapoor to to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Kapoor family has been a very close-knit unit and often, their family lunches and get-togethers are a big fun party to see. The current generation of actors from the family are Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and they are everyone’s favourites. As kids and cousins, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima used to spend time with their grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

To treat fans ahead of the weekend, Karisma decided to share a throwback childhood photo in which little Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima and she can be seen spending time with their grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the throwback photo, as toddlers, the current generation of Kapoor family surely looked cute as a button. Ranbir can be seen sitting on Raj Kapoor’s lap while Riddhima and Kareena can be seen posing with the late actor. Karisma as the elder one is seen standing behind Raj Kapoor with her grandmother, Krishna Kapoor.

Karisma shared the throwback photo and captioned it as, “Family matters.. #grandparents #cousins #family #love@kareenakapoorkhan @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday.” Recently, at Armaan Jain’s wedding, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma and other members of the Kapoor family got together and it was one big celebration. Every year on Christmas, the Kapoor host an annual family lunch where Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Armaan, Aadar and others too are also present and the photos of the same end up going viral on the internet. in 2019, joined beau Ranbir Kapoor on the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch and photos of the two went viral on the internet.

Check out Kareena, Ranbir, Karisma’s photo with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor:

Check out Alia's reaction to Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma's throwback photo:

