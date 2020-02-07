Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji & Twinkle Khanna are absolute divas as they come together to give us stellar PIC

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s blockbuster film- Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes headlines whenever she steps out of her Mumbai house, and be it her de-glam look or red carpet looks, Bebo is a total stunner. Of late, paparazzi have been having a great time since Bebo has been stepping out for a lot of events. From attending cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding to attending ’s kids- Yash and Roohi’s birthday, Bebo is winning the social media and how. And today, we got our hands on a photo which has Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a cool pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna.

In the photo, while Bebo looks uber chic in black tee and blue jeans, Twinkle and Rani are all smiles as they pose together in the photo. Besides, another video that has been going viral from Yash and Roohi’s birthday is that of Taimur Ali Khan playing the drums while he is seen jumping around. Also, another photo of Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media wherein he is getting his painted and he turns into the cutest lion.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s blockbuster film- Good Newwz starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Next up, Bebo will be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star, , in Laal Singh Chaddha and for this, Aamir and Bebo extensively shot in and around Punjab. Also, Kareena will be seen in the role of a cop in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan.

Credits :Instagram

