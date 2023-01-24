Kareena Kapoor reacts to Boycott Bollywood trend; Asks 'Entertainment kaise hoga?'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry owing to her good looks and unique acting skills. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. As a result, her fans leve no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, Kareena has reacted to the trend where a section of the people boycotts Bollywood films. During an event in Kolkata, the actress questioned how will people be entertained if there are no films.

For the unversed, '#Boycott Bollywood' trend started ahead of the release of several films last year such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films. Talking about this, Kareena said ‘I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs and which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga.’

#BoycottBollywoodhas affected several films

During Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Twitter users started trending the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie. Even films like Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, and Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, were also called out by many to be boycotted. However, Brahmastra did very good business at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Well, the trend has again started ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan release.

About Kareenas work

On the professional front, Kareena has several projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides this, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She also has the upcoming comedy movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.