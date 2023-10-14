Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan looking ‘apologetic’ and dejected post Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be on a success spree currently. Last seen in Jaane Jaan, Kareena garnered immense appreciation for her role in the film. Recently, the actress opened up on the failure of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and also stated how she bumped into him at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and saw him being “apologetic” and dejected about the box office status of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan being ‘apologetic’ post Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office and recalled how Aamir Khan was “apologetic” and looked visibly dejected on the failure of the film. Having met him at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event, the actress revealed that having done blockbusters including 3 Idiots and Talaash together, she disclosed empathizing about him feeling that way. She also revealed how she told him that she does not judge relationships and friendships or the talent as actors in films that don’t work well at the box office.

“I told him on WhatsApp that don’t feel that we have lost because we have not lost. We made a beautiful film and our friendship and our love isn’t measured on box office success,” Bebo recalled.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

During the interview, Kareena further opened up about the film’s failure and mentioned how her character of Rupa in the film will always be “iconic” to her as the role had a dark tinge to it. Talking about the movie, Bebo said that the film was warm and how Aamir was completely immersed in his character. She further revealed how the reason behind the film’s performance could be COVID-19 as things had just begun opening up and people might be in search of something energetic and fun rather than emotional. She also stated how people could probably be on the lookout for something more rather than something which was slightly dark.