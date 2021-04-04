Kareena Kapoor receives a box of chocolate from bestie Malaika Arora; Says ‘Thank you my love Malla’

On Easter day, Malaika Aroa has sent a bag of goodies to BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and the latter is overwhelmed with her gesture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang are very famous and their reunions are always so special. And now due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are meeting less but it has not stopped them from sending love to each other. Today is Easter and on this special occasion, the Jab We Met actress’ bestie has sent her a special box of chocolates. To make it more special, the 3 idiots actress also shared the picture of it on her Instagram and even expressed her gratitude towards Malaika.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the Pataudi Begum wrote, “Thank you my love Malla.” She has also used heart emoji. To note, Kareena and Malaika are very close to each other and share a special bond with each other. In the picture, we can see animal-shaped chocolates which are covered with golden paper along with three macaroons. This is the Easter special gift as Kareena has used an Easter filter in the background. Meanwhile, Malaika has also wished her fans ‘Happy Easter’ on the social platform.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Easter gift for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, Kareena has recently resumed shooting a month after delivering her second child and is often papped in the city now. On the work front, Bebo was last seen Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan. Besides, she has wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite before going on the maternity break. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

