Kareena Kapoor reflects on being the no so perfect mom: Didn't know how to put Taimur's diaper properly

Reflecting particularly on becoming a mum for the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled the moment she held Taimur for the first time in her arms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first book on pregnancy will soon be out and the actress is gearing up for the same. The book's foreword has been written by Kareena herself and the actress talks about both her pregnancies, her experiences and normalising not being the perfect mum. Reflecting particularly on becoming a mum for the first time, Kareena recalled the moment she held Taimur for the first time in her arms.

She wrote, "I remember when I first held Taimur to my chest, properly, after the anaesthesia and grogginess had faded. My little boy became real to me that moment. The moment of birth I think for so many of us is too hazy. The reckoning comes later. As I held my little baby, smelling his infant smells, aware of how fragile and precious he was, I told myself I’d do it on my own, on my terms. I set my own rules for Taimur, and those will apply for Jeh too. It was simple – to do the best I could and relax."

Kareena added that the first time came with its own learning experiences. "I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too."

While Kareena has penned the book's foreword, husband and actor has penned the afterword.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fainting on a photo shoot, debunks myths of celeb pregnancy in book's foreword

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×