Kareena Kapoor remembers ‘Chintu Uncle’ as Ranbir Kapoor shares special message on Rishi Kapoor’s last film

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor shared a special message announcing that his father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen's trailer will be launched tomorrow. In the video, posted by the film's producer Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir is seen talking about the film and Rishi's memories. "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans," he said.

Many celebrities showered love on Ranbir Kapoor’s special message. Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu wrote, “This movie will always be very close to my heart !!! I witnessed the excitement when he started the movie and how keen he was to complete it after the treatment !!!!” Apart from her, Kareena Kapoor also remembered Chintu Uncle and reshared the heartwarming message on her Instagram. She wrote, “In fond memory” adding the hashtag Chintu Uncle. For those unaware, Rishi Kapoor is the brother of Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor. Even Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saba Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, and others poured in love.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor also recalled how the film was stalled after Rishi's death and the producers and the family mulled over many options, including visual effects and even getting Ranbir to replace his father. “You may have heard 'The show must go on'. Papa lived it. After he left, it felt that the film may not be completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and finish this role. But nothing was working out. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film,” he shared.

Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

