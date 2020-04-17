Kareena Kapoor requests fans to disinfect their homes

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to point out the good habits to be followed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She says if eating healthy and cleaning are essential, disinfecting homes is important too.

In a video, posted by her fan club on Instagram, she is seen wiping a table with a cloth and sharing an important message.

"We all know the importance of eating healthy and cleaning the kitchen. Disinfection is important as well. You can use any disinfectant, but please do not forget to disinfect any surface which you repeatedly come in contact with, like tabletops and kitchen slabs. The World Health Organisation has also advised this. I am doing it, you also do the same," she says in the clip.

Meanwhile, she recently posted a cool snap of her #GirlGang -- Karisma Kapoor, , and Amrita Arora. She had posted it after the lockdown had been extended.

"We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena had captioned the photo that had the four ladies sporting shades and chic outfits, and walking in style.

