Kareena Kapoor returns from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi; Smile on her face says it all about ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, which has been the talk of the town for a while now, is finally happening. It will be a traditional wedding for the couple this week in Mumbai. In fact, the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have also begun today. The celebrations began with a puja ceremony followed by a mehendi ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. Interestingly, Ranbir’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also a part of the celebration.

And now, the Kapoor sisters have returned from the ceremony and are beaming with happiness. In fact, Bebo, who looked stunning in her shimmery lehenga which had a touch of pink and blue. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was papped at her building post the mehendi ceremony as she made her way out of her car. In the video, Kareena was seen twirling as she posed for the paps. On the other hand, Karisma also made sure to pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor had recently confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be taking the plunge at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s house. Post the traditional wedding, The newlyweds will be hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry. The reports also suggested that Ranbir and Alia will be taking a week’s break post their wedding. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9 this year.