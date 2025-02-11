Kareena Kapoor returns to work for the first time post Saif Ali Khan’s brutal stabbing incident; VIDEO of her in no makeup takes over internet

Kareena Kapoor had a tough time after her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at their Bandra home during an attempted robbery. While Khan is recuperating well and prioritizing his work, Bebo is also now back to work. The videos of the actress back on the sets for the first time after the incident went viral on the internet in no time.

On February 11, Kareena Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi as she returned to the sets. In a video shared by the shutterbugs, the actress was seen making her way towards her vanity van. Before getting inside the van, she acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile, folded her hands, and waved at them. She also obliged them by posing for pictures.

During her latest appearance, Bebo exuded a natural glow in a no-makeup look. She was seen in a grey sweatshirt paired with jogger pants and white sneakers. The actress left her wet hair open and completed her look with stylish black eyeshades.

Reportedly, the Singham Again actress has started shooting for a new project.

Reacting to the post, the internet users couldn’t help but go gaga over her "natural beauty", while many dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

It is worth mentioning that Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence last month on January 16, 2025. He underwent treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and days after his recovery, Saif made his first appearance at Netflix’s event on February 3, 2025, to officially announce his next film, Jewel Thief with Siddharth Anand.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the upcoming heist film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Bebo has signed a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film in Indian Cinema. We also informed that the film will hit the big screens in 2026. An insider close to the development revealed to us that Bebo has allotted bulk dates for the film, and has blocked 2025 for the shoot.

The source also shared that it’s a big Pan India film with a mega director roping in actors from all industries to play key roles.