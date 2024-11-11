Kareena Kapoor reveals her ‘favorite scene’ from Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders; says, ‘Yummy...’

After its theatrical release, Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders started streaming on a digital platform just a few days ago. The Hansal Mehta directorial, a mystery thriller, has been receiving positive feedback from fans. Meanwhile, the Singham Again actress recently revealed her favorite scene from the film as she urged fans to watch the film.

Today, on November 11, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a movie clip shared by Netflix India. Talking about the scene, the actress wrote, "favourite scene... please watch… (accompanied by a red-heart and a rainbow emoji) yummy loved performing it (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

In the video shared by the streaming giant, the video clip from Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders featured the actress’ character Jass Bhamra having a heart-to-heart conversation with her father, played by Sanjeev Mehra.

In the poignant yet cute scene, Jass’ father tells her that he got a call from her therapist. The scene further continues with her reaction, which ends in an adorable moment. "Don’t need a COPing mechanism when you have a dad like him Watch The Buckingham Murders, now on Netflix," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "My therepy is watching Poo," while another fan complimented, "The movie was good." A third fan wrote, "Bebo u r the best i always love your performance," and another user mentioned, "Good movie ...great acting Absolutely loved this movie. @kareenakapoorkhan was fantastic in it. What an amazing performance."

In addition to this, another fan mentioned, "Superb movie, watched it last night ....zabardast twist," and a social media user pointed out, "No one can beat her confidence! Just look at her face, No filter at all Simply the best."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British Indian detective who is tasked with investigating the murder of a 10-year-old child. This project also marked Kareena’s debut as a producer, in collaboration with Shobha and Ekta Kapoor.

The film features Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Sarah Jane Dias, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Sanjeev Mehra, among others. After its theatrical release in September, it is currently streaming on Netflix.

