Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan reacts when she gets clicked by paparazzi: 'Why are you posing?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most photographed celebrities in town. Every time she steps out in the city, the paparazzi don't miss a chance to capture her. Even during her pregnancies, the actress made heads turn with her fashionable outings. Recently, Kareena spoke about drawing the lines with the paparazzi days after her husband Saif Ali Khan lost his cool at them. The photographers were seen following them and entering the compound. Saif made a sarcastic comment and invited them to the bedroom. He even released a statement and said that they have been accommodating of the paparazzi but certain boundaries cannot be crossed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about changing her relationship with the paparazzi

In a recent interview with Zoom, Kareena was asked if she and Saif have plans to change their relationship with the paparazzi. The actress said that she is not drawing any lines. She said, "If they’re clicking, let them click. Even I’m like, ‘What do I do?’ The more I try and, you know… Both Saif and me have been very honest. But, of course, sometimes one does feel like coming into the building, or doing certain things, or clicking the kids when they’re going extra-curricular activities, as Saif said, that is the only thing we’ve requested them not to do."

Bebo also said that Saif is surprised by how willing she is to pose for the media. She said, "Saif’s like ‘You’re always posing.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah! I am, get with the plan, Saif’. Saif’s walking and trying to be calm, and he’s like, ‘Why are you posing?’ And I’m like, ‘Chill, that’s me’."

Earlier, in his statement, Saif clarified that he was not taking any legal action against the paparazzi. It was also reported that Saif and Bebo's building security guard was being sacked. But Said rubbished the reports. A part of his note read, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits."

Saif and Kareena's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan have always been the center of attraction. Every time they step out, the paparazzi follow them and click pictures.

