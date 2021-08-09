Kareena Kapoor REVEALS losing ‘sex drive’ during pregnancy; Says ‘It’s just a feeling of repulsion’

Actor Kareena Kapoor embraced motherhood once again in the month of February, as she welcomed her second son Jeh Ali Khan in her life. Now, the Jab We Met star recently hosted an Instagram live session to launch her debut book that centers the time period of her pregnancy days. During the live, Bigg Boss OTT host joined the conversation to ask a few questions and while doing so, the director also spoke about loss of her sex drive.

Karan Johar asked, “You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself?” Kareena candidly responded to the question explaining that a woman goes through a barrage of emotions during pregnancy. It was the same for her as well. At times Kareena would feel beautiful and love herself, however after six-seven months, the feeling of exhaustion kicked in making her feel repulsive.

Kareena said, “People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’.”

She further added, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also believes that losing sex drive during pregnancy is something that women generally refrain from speaking out loud. Hence, she decided to include the topic in her pregnancy bible. “It has to be according to what the woman feels and what she is feeling at that minute. If your husband doesn’t understand that, then how can he be the father of your child? He has to love you in every form. It’s a topic that I have written about in the book because most women feel scared to talk about it,” Kareena noted.

