Kareena Kapoor reveals the real reason for not releasing Jeh’s pics & why Saif Ali Khan teases her

Being in the show business, it is very difficult to stay away from the limelight. And especially when you are the child of two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, then it is really difficult to stay away from the shutterbugs. Taimur and Jeh are perfect examples of this. Bebo recently revealed how she plans to keep Jeh away from the media.

According to an interview Kareena Kapoor Khan gave to HT Brunch, she spoke about the fact that how and her are playing things differently with Jeh. “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here. Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any pictures of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added, Saif Ali Khan often makes fun of her when she poses for the paparazzi. She says, “Saif is constantly teasing me, saying when the mother is happily getting photographed, the kids see their mamma posing and follow in her footsteps. He, on the other hand, is totally out of it… he doesn’t understand airport looks… he’ll go in his pyjamas and be comfortable on his flight. I’m trying to keep Jeh away from this, let’s see how long it lasts!”

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh is in the news ever since he is born. A video of Jeh’s first glimpse is going viral these days, and if you carefully observe it, you would realise that he is looking straight into the camera and does not seem to be scared with photographers around his car. It seems like Jehangir Ali Khan is ready to face the paps already! What do you think?

