Kareena Kapoor reveals she ‘nearly fainted’ during last trimester on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to share the screen space with in Laal Singh Chaddha and we can’t keep calm. While the actress has completed the shooting and fans are waiting for the movie to hit the theatres, Bebo recently recalled shooting for the movie during pregnancy and revealed how she was about to faint due to stress and heat.

For the uninitiated, Kareena got to know about her pregnancy while shooting for the Advait Chandan directorial. While the actress was extra cautious about shooting during the pandemic and took all the necessary precautions, Bebo revealed that she had nearly fainted on the sets. During her interview with NDTV, Kareena revealed that his happened during the eighth month of her pregnancy due to ‘heat, humidity and mental stress’. “That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together. I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now,” Kareena was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the Veere Di Wedding actress also quipped that her son Jeh is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha especially a love song with Aamir. Yes! Kareena was five months pregnant when she had romanced Aamir in the song. “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me,” she added. For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

