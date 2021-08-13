Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur Ali Khan picked THIS wallpaper for Jeh’s nursery as she shares details about it

Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing all eyeballs after she released her pregnancy bible. Bebo has barred her heart out in the book and gave away small intricate details about both her pregnancies. Kareena has given details about her second son Jehangir Ali Khan’s nursery in one of the chapters of the book.

From talking about the interiors to revealing that the wallpapers of the nursery were picked up by her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has given away a lot of details about Jeh’s nursery. Talking about the nursery, Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that the nursery has green and off-white with dark wood flooring and subtle pastel grey walls. There is a collage of personal family photos of Saif, Taimur and Kareena on the wall. There are two olive green velvet cosy wing chairs for Saif when he wishes to sit there and read while Jeh’s asleep and a footstall in the nursery where Kareena sits and feeds Jeh. The actress reveals handpicking everything. One thing that really caught our attention was that Bebo asked Taimur to pick up a wallpaper for Jeh’s room.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Taimur picked up a wallpaper that has cheetahs and panthers on it for his baby brother’s room. At the same time, his own room has tigers from the South African jungle with the moon shining.

Jehangir Ali Khan’s nursery is designed by , and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend, who is an ex-model turned interior designer, Tapur Chatterji.

