Kareena Kapoor reveals THIS cute gesture of Taimur for Jeh makes him an understanding and loving brother

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a brilliant actress and moreover is a daunting and loving mother to her two adorable sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She always speaks good things about both her sons and makes sure to spend quality time with them and teach them to be kind humans. Bebo is all geared up for the next season of her chat show What Women Want. In the recent episode, she sat with Shefali Shah and spoke about motherhood and revealed some fun facts about both her sons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Jeh and Taimur

Revealing the habits of both her sons, Kareena Kapoor Khan with a broad smile and joy on her face shared how her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are in a phase where the younger one keeps snatching things from his elder brother. However, Bebo also mentioned that Taimur is a really understanding and loving brother and lets Jeh have everything he wants. The actress also revealed that when she goes and thanks his elder son he replies, ‘It’s okay, he’s my little brother. She concluded by saying, she really wants her kids to grow up as close friends, just like her and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'just hanging out with her new friends' in South Africa, can you guess who they are?