Kareena Kapoor reveals THIS is where she sees herself in 20 years; Shares what Saif Ali Khan taught her

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her future, her learnings from Saif Ali Khan and her plans for Hollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered some memorable performances in Bollywood. From playing Geet in Jab We Met to sending shivers down the spine with Simran in Talaash and wooing us the beautiful Chameli, Bebo has made a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years. Now, the actress talks about her future and reveals that she has one milestone that she wants to achieve in the next 20 years. The achievement doesn't exactly coincide with her professional life.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, the Veere Di Wedding star revealed in 20 years, she sees herself living in London. The actress confessed she wants to move to the gorgeous British city. "London is my favourite city in the world," she said, reasoning her future plans. But does her 20-year-plan involve a Hollywood venture?

Kareena feels she will be really good in Hollywood but she doesn't want to follow the footsteps of Jonas. While she explained she cannot stay away from her family, she also added, "I can be good in a Hindi movie also." Apart from her 20-year plan, Kareena also spoke about her life after marrying . The actress, who tied the knot with Saif in 2012, explained the numerous things she learned from her husband.

"The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition.

ALSO READ: When 'Veeres' Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor took over London with Arjun Kapoor; See Pics

Credits :BBC

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×