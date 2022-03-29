Kareena Kapoor REVEALS why Saif Ali Khan does not pose for the paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has spilled the beans on why hubby Saif Ali Khan likes to keep it lowkey when it comes to posing for the paparazzi. It is no secret that the paps love clicking Kareena and her two sons Taimur and Jehangir. In fact, Taimur and his adorable picture and videos have been a rage on the internet ever since his birth in 2016. The Jab We Met actress too poses and waves at the shutterbugs as and when she steps out in the city. However, her hubby Saif Ali Khan does not really share this particular trait. And Kareena just shared why.

A few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram space and shared a snippet on Saif that was featured in Hello Magazine. A part of the note about the Sacred Games actor mentioned that he does not pose for pictures as he knows the tact of understatement. A part of the note read, “While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons Taimur and Jehangir are a paparazzi’s delight, keeping the cameras going, Khan’s is a powerful persona that also knows the tact of understatement.” Sharing the lines, Kareena wrote, “Now everyone knows why you don’t pose for the paps (laughing emojis).” She also added a couple of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kareena and Saif have interesting projects lined up. While Kareena will be soon seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha in the pipeline where he will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

