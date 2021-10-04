Kareena Kapoor reveals why she thought Soha Ali Khan was a 'cool woman' on her birthday with 'Old is Gold' pic

On Monday, actress Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan also began her day by penning a lovely birthday wish for 's sister on social media. Kareena, who shares a great friendship with Soha, took a trip down memory lane and recalled how during her first trip with the birthday girl, she understood that she's a cool woman. Along with it, Kareena shared a vintage photo from Soha and Kunal's wedding that also featured her and Saif.

Sharing a photo, Kareena wrote, "From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi Happy birthday, sister-in-law lots of love always P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold."

Take a look:

As soon as Kareena shared a wish for Soha on social media, fans began pouring in love on the birthday girl. Amrita Arora also wished Soha on her birthday in the comment section of Kareena's post. Earlier, Kunal Kemmu shared several photos with Soha on his Instagram handle as he sent love to his 'sunshine' in a mushy post. Saba Ali Khan also had shared a photo on social media to shower her sister with love on her special day.

Recently, Kareena and Soha spent time together on Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 4th birthday bash. Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and also joined Kareena and Soha at the party and photos from the same went viral on social media. Soha has been receiving a lot of love from fans as well as industry friends.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan means business as she steps out on Monday morning in a casual look; PHOTOS