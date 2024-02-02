Kareena Kapoor reviews 12th Fail; gushes over ‘legends’ Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and team

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was released in cinemas towards the end of 2023. But it was only after its OTT debut that the movie finally got the lauds and praise it deserved. Among the many people who were impressed by the film was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who called the team a legend in her review.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls 12th Fail cast and crew ‘legends’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan finally got the time to watch the sleeper hit film 12th Fail. But she was quick to heap praise on the entire cast and crew of the biographical drama film upon being impressed by it. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress appreciated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, actors Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and others for creating a masterpiece of sorts.

In her review of the movie, she wrote, “12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s” (sic).

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs review 12th Fail

Not just Kareena but many other celebs were also impressed by the movie and the way the team told the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fought extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

In his review, Arjun Kapoor penned, “@ArjunRecommends 12th Fail truly passed with flying colors, winning our hearts! The direction was a masterstroke, a storyline that resonates deeply, and the acting was nothing short of perfection. Every frame felt like a brushstroke of emotion, creating a masterpiece that stays with you. Kudos to the entire team for this cinematic gem that goes beyond entertainment.”

Showering praises on the team, Varun Dhawan penned, “This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this. @medhashankar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey Kya baat hai yaar.”

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram and penned an admiration post for the team. Her message read, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

