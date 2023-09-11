Kareena Kapoor revisits time after son Taimur's birth, facing trolling around his name; calls it 'traumatic'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress in Bollywood with a career spanning over 20 years. She has appeared in numerous successful films and is now gearing up for her online streaming debut movie called Jaane Jaan. This film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in leading roles and is gaining significant attention online. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents to their first son, Taimur, in 2016. However, when they revealed his name to the public, they faced criticism and negativity from online trolls. Kareena has recently broken her silence on the same.

Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence on the trolling Saif and she received for naming their son Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan, who is currently over six years old, faced trolling as a newborn due to his name. During those initial days, his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, had a challenging experience dealing with negativity. During a recent interview with The Indian Express, the Jaane Jaan actress recalled the time and said, “I don’t think any mother or any child has to go through that.”

Kareena said that she still finds it puzzling as to why they were attacked because they didn’t want to offend anyone. She added, “What was the reason… I still don’t really get it, because nobody is meant to offend anyone or do anything. I think we have freedom of speech, freedom of what we want to do, at least both Saif and me believe that very strongly.”

Speaking about how Saif Ali Khan and she came up with the name, Kapoor continued, “When we came up with the name… Saif actually said… He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named, because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan clarifies that her son’s name Taimur has no resemblance to any historical figure

Speaking about her son’s name, Kareena revealed that it meant “iron man” and clarified that the name has no resemblance to any historical figure or anything else. “I said if I have a boy, I always want him to be as strong as iron man. It has no sort of take or resemblance to anything or anyone. It just went like… it’s not even like.. it’s not even the same name,” the Jaane Jaan actress said.

She added, “I got into a bit of a shock when this happened. But luckily, I think because of us being strong and resilient and silent, I think it just kind of died down. He was the most photographed child for what reason I have no idea.”

Calling the period a “traumatic time”, the actress continued, “It was very difficult, but I think both Saif and me handled it with a lot of dignity because we never actually spoke, or said anything. We just believed in what we did and we just believed in naming our child just a beautiful name.”

Jaane Jaan is all set to release on September 21, this year on Netflix.

