Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s banter about ‘kaftans’ will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Veery Di Wedding’s producer’s Rhea Kapoor’s social media banter about ‘kaftans’ cannot be missed. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slaying like a boss ever since she made her Instagram debut because almost every day, this Good Newwz actress has been posting candid photos and videos. From her Holi selfie to unseen photos of Taimur Ali Khan and to post yoga photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram is literally, on fire, and while most of us are in quarantine, Bebo, too, who is enjoying her stay indoors, shared a candid sun-kissed selfie wherein she is seen slaying a de-glam look and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Sunshine on my mind... and my face .”

Soon after, amidst a host of comments, Ahuja’s sister, and producer and stylish Rhea Kapoor, left a comment on the photo as she wrote, “After this quarantine I’m tracking the number of kaftan posts.” Well, this message comes in the wake of Bebo sporting kaftan’s in her Instagram posts as earlier, Bebo had shared another photo wherein she was wearing a kaftan wherein stylist Tanya Ghavri left a comment as she wrote, “This kaftan made its debut on insta #guts…” Well, while we are excited to see Bebo step out in public wearing kaftan’s, what is even more exciting is the fact that Rhea and Bebo’s social media banter has us totally excited for Veery Di Wedding sequel.

During a recent Instagram live with Sonam Kapoor, when a fan asked about Veere Di Wedding, the actress said she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. A few moments later, Sonam revealed Rhea told her to keep her mouth shut. Also, during an AMA session last month, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2 on Instagram as she said that, “I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”



Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor's Instagram banter here:

Credits :Instagram

