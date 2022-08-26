Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bipasha Basu shower praises as Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in new PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Popularly called Ranlia by their fans, they have been setting major relationship goals. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai after being in a relationship for 5 years. Their wedding was an intimate affair and only their close family members were a part of it. In June, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on social media.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Today, as part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming film Brahmastra, Alia shared a few pics on her Instagram, looking gorgeous as ever, in a pink frill shirt that she teamed with black boleros and pants. With soft wavy hair, the actress rounded off her look with dewy makeup and glossy lips. Alia adorably cradled her baby bump and looked stunning. The caption read, "the light .. is coming!(In just two weeks)9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA."

Reacting to this Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will soon become the child’s bua, wrote on the social media app, “Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu.” Riddhima Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister wrote, “Glow. Beauty.”

About Brahmastra

The much awaited film of the year, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. The movie marks the couple's first big screen venture and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie is also said to have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt’s Work Front

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva”, alongside Ranbir, Karan Johar’s directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and “Darlings”, which marks her debut as a producer.

