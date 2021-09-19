Kareena Kapoor’s Island fairytale features husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent family getaway has been full of sweet and aesthetic moments and the photos she has been sharing on the gram are proof of this. The actress has been enjoying her time on a family vacation in a yet undisclosed location. However, the social media queen makes sure to treat fans and netizens to glimpses of her tropical holiday moments. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Kareena took to Instagram and shared another sweet photograph featuring husband Saif and son Taimur and you cannot miss it!

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a breathtaking view of the blue seas in front of her. One can see a platform in the distance amidst the water and on it stands two blurry figures of a man and a child. On close attention, one can notice that the figures are none other than Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur. Both father and son seem to enjoying their time out in the sun and fresh blue waters. Sharing the picture, Kareena added a surreal and fairytale-like touch to the picture with a caption that read, “Once upon a time on an island…”

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Kareena, Saif, and their kids were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport before they flew to their holiday location ahead of the diva’s birthday on the 21st of September. They had also gone to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s birthday last month.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring . The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

