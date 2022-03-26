Kareena Kapoor’s THIS Jab We Met dialogue inspired Mrunal Thakur to take charge of her life

Mrunal Thakur is that name in Bollywood currently who is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in the industry. The actress was seen in a couple of movies last year and has an exciting lineup of films already. Well, she will next be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and if you have seen the trailer then you would already be excited to see Mrunal in that film. But ahead of its release, the actress spoke her heart out about lessons learnt from her diverse roles, taking charge of her own life and making others happy in a candid conversation with Bazaar India.

Talking about the decision she makes in life, Mrunal Thakur revealed that she could never get Jab We Met out of her system. She recollected Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Geet’s dialogue from the movie ‘Ye mere decisions hai’ [These are my decisions]. Mrunal further said that today she decides for herself because she knows that only she will have to face the consequences and no one else. ”I want to take charge of my life; not sit around and let someone else decide for me,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen making her Telugu debut opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Films. What's interesting is that Mrunal Thakur's look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala!

