Kareena Kapoor’s playful son Taimur Ali Khan enjoys his swing time, looks cute in a red tee; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She enjoys a massive fan following and paps often go crazy to click her pictures whenever she steps out of her house. But if there is someone who grabs more attention than her is the actress’ elder son Taimur Ali Khan who is a star ever since he was born. The child is quite popular amongst the paps and they never miss a chance to click him. Tim was clicked today as he was busy swinging and looking cute in a red and white tee.

In the pictures, we can see Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a white and red stripes tee with collars that he has paired with dark blue coloured denim. Tim is wearing a blue coloured mask to cover his face and completed his look with white sports shoes. Taimur is also carrying a backpack and can be seen with his nanny. In some of the pictures, Taimur can be seen getting down from his car and in the other pictures, he can be seen enjoying his swing time. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan nor Saif Ali Khan have accompanied their son.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Taimur’s unseen video also went viral on social media wherein the little munchkin was seen falling prey to the Turkish ice cream prank. In the video, Taimur, who was dressed in a grey t-shirt, looked cute as he was seen trying to catch the ice cream cone and the video has been grabbing a lot of attention and limelight.

