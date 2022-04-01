Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has got brother Jeh Ali Khan’s back & this pic is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be a slayer but it is often both her son’s who steal the limelight. Ever since Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan have been born, all eyes have shifted to them. Fans love to see their pictures and videos and Bebo makes sure to treat the fans with it. Well, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan who posts hidden gems from her family album always shared a picture of Tim and Jeh playing with each other. And we have to admit that it is indeed the cutest.

In the picture, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen wearing a lime yellow coloured kurta with several designs on it that he has paired with a white pyjama. He is seated on a couch and is holding his brother Jehangir Ali Khan who is in a mood to play wearing a blue outfit. This picture is proof that Tim is a protective elder brother. Sharing this cute image Saba wrote, “Munchkins I GOT you little brother .....#timtim to #jehjaan Fact. Brothers. #brotherlove #alwaysandforever #Mahsha'Allah #friday #saifalikhanpataudi #jehalikhan #taimuralikhan.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, this will also be her first film after Jeh’s birth.

