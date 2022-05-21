Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh enjoy in a ball pool; Fans call them ‘cutest kids ever’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were seen sharing a happy brotherly moment in a ball pool. On Saturday, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a series of new pictures of her nephews Taimur and Jeh on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, one can see that both the brothers are enjoying their time in a ball pool. While Taimur Ali Khan is wearing a plain grey t-shirt, Jeh is looking adorable in a blue t-shirt with blue whale impressions. They both seem to be enjoying each other’s company. In one of the glimpses, Jeh even goes on to pull his brother’s cheeks too. Saba Pataudi’s post reads, “TiMe to Play Ball. #Timtim and #Jehjaan have some fun and guess who’s also into torture the #bigbrother mode! We’re related!!!”. The caption suggests that both the brothers are very mischievous, especially Jeh.

Take a look at PICS of Taimur and Jeh enjoying themselves together:

As soon as Saba shared the pictures, fans showered love on the sibling duo and called them the cutest kids. One wrote, “So cute. Such cute smiles. Love them,” while another said, “Cutest kids ever.”

As far as work is concerned, their mother Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya which will see an Independence day 2022 weekend release. Their father Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is working on numerous projects himself. The big projects include Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Their brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an Assistant Director on Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. While Jeh and Taimur’s sister Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.

