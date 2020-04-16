Kareena Kapoor’s throwback Thursday features Malaika & gang as she reminisces their Table for 4 conversations

Today morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor as she was missing her girl gang amid lockdown; Take a look

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, her Instagram game is on point, or like the millennial say, it is on fleek. From treating her Instafam to her sun-kissed photos to candid UNSEEN photos of little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and hubby , Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making sure to share posts on Instagram. And as we speak, all of us are in quarantine, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown until May 3, 2020, and therefore, looks like, Kareena was sorely missing her ‘girl gang’ comprising of , Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor and so, right in the morning, Kareena shared a throwback photo wherein she is seen walking the street with her girl gang. Alongside the photo, this Good Newwz actor wrote, “We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday…”

Well, we can totally relate to Kareena’s dilemma because just like her, even we are missing hanging out with our girl gang. In the photo, as always, Bebo looks gorgeous in an all-black attire, while Malaika stuns in a white dress. A few days back, Kareena shared another throwback photo from her vacation wherein she was seen wearing a red bikini while sipping some coconut water and Taimur and Saif were chilling by the shack.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite . Prior to the lockdown, Kareena and Aamir were shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha and when the film bodies announced that film shootings will be stalled due to the pandemic, Bebo and Aamir returned to the bay.

