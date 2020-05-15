Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan imprint Quarantine 2020 for life in the most colourful way
The year 2020 has been quite difficult for most of us in several ways. Not just we all have been fighting the COVID 19 pandemic, but this highly transmissible virus has also brought our lives to a halt. And while we all are yearning to have our lives back on track, looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are making the most this quarantine break. The Pataudi couple is spending their quarantine with their son Taimur Ali Khan and is making sure to inculcate some creative skills in the little prince.
And while Bebo has been sharing interesting moments of Taimur’s quarantine diaries, she recently posted a beautiful glimpse of the Pataudi family’s creative side as the imprinted the quarantine period forever. Her recent post featured Saif holding a white sheet which was covered with the colourful hand imprints of the Nawab of Pataudi, Kareena and Taimur. Saif was all smiles as he posed for the picture flaunting his salt and pepper look. Kareena captioned the image as, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.”
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post about Taimur’s creative side:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz, has two interesting projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and