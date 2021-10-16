Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Anniversary: 5 lessons Saifeena gave us for a happy marriage

Marriage, as they say, entails falling in love with the same person over and over again and when we think of a couple who are living proof of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan come to mind. The couple that is quite popularly known as the royalty in Bollywood, continue to be head over heels in love with each other and are not shy about flaunting it. Kareena and Saif got hitched back in 2012 after seeing each other for a while and well, their dreamy romantic fairy tale began on this very day, October 16.

Today, both Saif and Kareena are not only a popular couple but also successful professionals. They are doting parents to two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and well, their picture-perfect family is loved by all. But, amid all the shenanigans of daily life, what remains is how Saif and Kareena continue to focus on their bond and in that process, shell out relationship lessons for fans that could be the key to a successful marriage. On their 9th wedding anniversary, here's a look at 5 lessons from Saifeena that could do wonders for you and your married life.

1. Respecting each other's 'me time' & individual space

One of the most important ways to keep your married life happy is respecting each other's individuality. Saif and Kareena have time and again shown how they follow this in their life. They have reiterated this very fact on several occasions and their actions prove how they follow it through and through. In a recent chat, Saif said that one thing a person should never do in a marriage is to tell the other person what they can and cannot do. He said, "You let each other do whatever they want. I don’t tell her (Kareena), it’s great what she does." On Kareena's show What Women Want, Saif had explained how happy marriages stem from understanding and balance. He had said, "If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap." So be it Saif enjoying his reading time at home or Kareena hanging out with her girl gang, Saifeena ensure they both get their own time and space whilst being there for each other.

2. Be supportive & make time for each other

Let's face it that when you are as successful as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, time becomes somewhat a luxury. However, amid all of their busy work appointments, shoots, and more, Kareena and Saif ensure they make enough time for each other. Not just this, while taking care of their sons Taimur and Jehangir, the couple doesn't forget to take time out for themselves. Be it Saif cooking a special meal for Kareena at home or Kareena travelling to his shoot location, the couple ensures they make time for each other amid their busy work schedules and family life. In her Pregnancy Bible, Kareena revealed how Saif helped her understand that she could do it all including acting and raising a family. She wrote, "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on." Saif even took time off from Adipurush shoot when his second son was born to be with Kareena. The two continue to be each other's biggest support and their actions show it all.

3. Don't forget to be goofy

One thing that tends to happen after a couple has been together for a long time is setting in of monotony. However, with Kareena and Saif, that certainly is not on the cards. The couple ensures to be fun and goofy with each other no matter what happens. We've seen how Kareena celebrated Saif's birthday in a super fun way whilst being pregnant with Jeh and well, that is just a glimpse of how both of them keep things interesting. Not just this, from time to time, Kareena drops glimpses of her and Saif's goofy shenanigans with son Taimur at home and leaves fans in awe. 9 years on, Saifeena prove that a lot can happen if only one doesn't forget their inner child and let it come out every now and then!

4. Find a common love and ensure you invest time in it

While it's good to have different interests, in a marriage, it is also important to have something common too that both love doing together. In Saif and Kareena's equation, their common love for travelling certainly is what keeps them going. From their annual Gstaad vacays to impromptu London trips, Kareena and Saif ensure they take time off from their busy schedules to do what they love and that is travel and soak in the culture of different places. A while back, amid the pandemic, Kareena recalled her Moroccan vacay with Saif and shared an unseen photo with fans. With it, she expressed how she was waiting to travel again. Apart from their international holidays, Kareena and Saif share a common love for Pataudi vacays, and well, the actress loves to share glimpses of it on social media. Seeing Saifeena's love for vacations, one is sure to believe in the saying, 'A couple that travels together, stays together.'

5. Be each other's cheerleaders

Another important lesson to take from Saif and Kareena's successful partnership is that one must be an honest cheerleader of their counterpart's work. Appreciation goes a long way in cementing one's bond with their partner and well, in Saif and Kareena's equation, we've seen how they continue to praise each other in public space. Be it Saif appreciating how well Kareena balances her work and life or the actress rooting for her husband's upcoming projects on social media, the two show us how important it is to acknowledge the good things being done by partners. We've seen how Kareena ensures she shares Saif's work announcements on her social media handle and not just this, she ensures she cheers for him each time. Saif too, in his conversations with various publications, has expressed his admiration for Kareena's work as well as her ability to multi-task.

Here's wishing the power couple, Happy Anniversary!

