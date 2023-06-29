Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy dinner outing with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor in London; Here's how it went

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to London with their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan for a holiday. The Pataudi family has been having the best time enjoying London summer. Kareena keeps sharing happy pictures with her boys on social media. On Wednesday night, Kareena and Saif went out on a dinner date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. The actress took to Instagram and gave a peek into their dinner reunion.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others reunite in London

Kareena shares a good rapport with Sonam and Rhea, and she is often seen expressing her admiration for them. Last night, Bebo and Saif decided to enjoy a dinner outing with the Kapoor girls and their husbands. For the special reunion, the Jab We Met actress was seen sporting a blazer and formal pants while Saif stunned in his formal look. On the other hand, Sonam, the real fashionista, dished out boss babe vibes in a black blazer and matching pants while Rhea wore a kaftan-like blue outfit. Sonam first shared a group picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "With The Crew" and tagged Kareena and Rhea.

Bebo reposted the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "With the best in our fav city." Rhea shared another picture from the dining table and she was all praise for the mouthwatering food. Kareena reshared the picture and wrote, "What food...the best Chinese..." Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's outing with their boys Taimur and Jeh

Recently, Bebo shared an adorable picture with her boys while enjoying their 'colorful' breakfast at a hotel in London. The gorgeous family was seen relishing healthy fruits. Along with it, she wrote, "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023."

Work front

Kareena recently wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, The Crew co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif was recently seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti.

