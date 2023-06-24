Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan enjoy family vacation; Check out Taimur, Jehangir’s playdate with cousin Inaaya

After the release of his film, Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan jetted off to London to enjoy summer vacation in London. The actor is accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons, Jehangir and Taimur. The family is making the most of their time together and Kareena continues to share the photos and videos from their trip. Recently, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to upload a photo of the little ones enjoying a playdate with cousin Inaaya at Hyde Park.

Jehangir and Taimur enjoy with cousin Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu are also in London for their family vacation. Soha took to her social media a few days back to share a photo with her brother Saif Ali Khan and shared it with the caption, 'Sibling Summer.' Now, they have been joined by their sister Saba Ali Khan. Saba, who is quite active on social media is sharing glimpses of the Pataudi family vacation on her official social media handle. Today, she shared a photo of the little munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying their time outdoors. The picture also captures Kareena Kapoor Khan who is seen sitting on the ground in a white tee shirt and denims. The three kids are seen posing while raising their right hands and the caption reads, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit!"

Take a look at the photo of the cousins here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's professional life

Kareena is currently taking a break from shooting for her upcoming film, The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif is yet to announce his next after Adipurush.

