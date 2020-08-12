Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan as a father, husband & more: We’re a decade apart, yet he thinks ahead of me

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with J P Dutta’s Refugee, and which means that as we speak, our very dear Bebo has completed 20 years in the industry. Post Refugee, Kareena has delivered some flop and many hit and blockbuster films and despite the box office numbers of her films, Bebo has always proved that she has the ‘act’ in ‘actress’ and that she is a versatile actress. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Jab We Met to Good Newwz and others, Kareena has played a variety of roles on screen, and during an interview, as Bebo completed 20 years in Bollywood, she got talking about , and how she was all praises for him. Well, we all know that Beb is 39 years while hubby Saif is 49 years old and even though these two are a decade apart, Bebo feels that Saif thinks way ahead of her.

During an interview, Kareena Kapoor said, “Saif’s a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We’re a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me.” That said, as we speak, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are quarantining together at their Bandra residence, and also, during an interview, Saif had said that they are planning to move into a bigger house.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the film’s release has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

