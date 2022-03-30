Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan having a child every decade: Told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening

Actress Kareena Kapoor had tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 after a few years of dating. The couple has two kids now - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Despite being so young, their sons are quite popular and enjoy a different kind of fandom. Also, Saif has two children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh too - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. To note, Sara is the eldest as she is 26-year-old while Jeh is the youngest as he is only one year old. Recently, during an interview with Vogue, Kareena Kapoor opened up on Saif having a child every decade.

She said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening.” She further said that only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. “And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa),” Kareena concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, this will also be her first film after Jeh’s birth.

