Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad pose together; unseen pic from NMACC gala goes viral

The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai in 2023 was a grand affair. The who’s who of the entertainment industry graced the event, showcasing their sense of fashion. An unseen picture from the gala has now surfaced on the internet, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan posing together with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. Karisma Kapoor also joined them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s come together for rare picture at NMACC

Yesterday, on June 25, Natasha Poonawalla shared a special post on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday. The post contained a series of old pictures, including a few from the NMACC Gala 2023. In one photograph, Natasha, in her gold dress, was seen standing at the center. To her right was Saif Ali Khan, dapper in his black Indo-Western outfit. He was arm-in-arm with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked stunning in her black gown.

To Natasha’s left were Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Hrithik looked handsome in his black ethnic outfit, while Saba complemented him in a red gown. Karisma Kapoor, dressed in sparkly black attire, stood alongside the couple. All of them posed with a smile for the camera.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Kareena have worked together on various films in the past, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and more. Meanwhile, Saif and Hrithik teamed up for the action thriller Vikram Vedha, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The film was released in theaters in 2022.

More moments from Natasha Poonawalla’s post for Karisma Kapoor’s birthday

Other pictures in Natasha Poonawalla’s video showed Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor posing with Sara Ali Khan at the NMACC launch. There was an image of Lolo with her girl gang, including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, from one of their getaways. Another picture showed Natasha and Karisma with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

In the caption, Natasha stated, “Happy Birthday to this Beauty!! @therealkarismakapoor.”

