Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal & Soha chilling with Taimur & Inaaya in a throwback pool PIC is pure gold

We have come across a throwback pool picture of the Pataudi family back from 2018 when they had gone for an exotic vacation to Maldives. Check it out.

The Pataudi family never fails to steal the limelight whenever they post something on social media. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sun-kissed selfies or be it Taimur and Inaaya’s cute videos, these posts always light up the internet whenever they are up. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of this adorable family back from 2018 when they had gone to the Maldives for an exotic vacation. Yes, we are talking about the time when there was no pandemic fear.

The throwback picture shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan posing together while chilling on a pool. Moreover, they are accompanied by the two adorable munchkins Taimur and Inaaya who seem to be quite ecstatic while chilling in the waters as seen in the picture. Kareena steals the limelight as she is clad in a Barbie pink bikini. Soha looks no less in a yellow and red bikini. Saif and Kunal look elated while holding the kids.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring and Alaya F in the lead roles. He will next feature in Dil Bechara which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The Pataudi prince will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be collaborating with for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel. Kunal Kemmu also has two movies lined up namely Lootcase and Go Goa Gone 2.

