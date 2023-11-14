Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan lived together for 5 years before marriage; diva reveals why they took next step

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are hands down one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity couples. They are doting parents to six-year-old son Taimur, and two-year-old Jeh.

Kareena and Saif lived together for a few years before finally tying the knot in 2012. Now, in a recent conversation, Bebo talked about her decision to marry Saif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says people marry now to have kids

While speaking with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together.” She further added that Saif and she lived together for five years. When they decided to take the next step, it was because they wanted to have kids.

Talking about her approach to parenting, Bebo said that there isn’t a ‘right or wrong way’. Instead, she said that she and Saif treat their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan as individuals, respect them, and simply let them be. “They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient, you know,” said Kareena.

She further talked about prioritizing her mental health before all else. “I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish,” said Kareena.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They have starred together in films such as Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009), Agent Vinod (2012), among others. Previously, Saif was married to Amrita Singh. They got divorced in 2004, ending their marriage of 13 years. Saif and Amrita have a 28-year-old daughter Sara Ali Khan, and a 22-year-old son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also starred in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It was also the opening film for the Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Kareena will next be seen in The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

