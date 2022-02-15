Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu to Taimur, Randhir Kapoor's 75th b'day brings together all 4 generations

It is Randhir Kapoor’s birthday today and just like any other occasion even today the entire Kapoor clan got together to celebrate the actors special day. Since afternoon, pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jeh, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others have been surfacing on the internet as they arrive at Randhir’s house. Well, right now the first family picture featuring each and everyone from the Kapoor family has been shared on Instagram and it is giving major ‘hum saath saath hai’ vibes.