Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan reveal son Taimur wants to become THIS football player and 'move to Argentina'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan also generates a lot of media attention. In a recent interview, the couple revealed that he might not become an actor. Instead, Taimur actually wants to be a footballer and move to Argentina to play with them.

Saif-Kareena talks about Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave an interview to Film Companion. During their conversation, the couple revealed that their son Taimur Ali Khan wants to be a footballer. Bebo said that maybe Taimur is not going to be an actor to which Saif said: "He says he wants to be a lead guitarist and a football player for Argentina." Kareena then added that right now Taimur wants to be Lionel Messi.

"He wants to move to Argentina and become..", Saif added. To which Kareena said, "Well, figure it out na, play it properly." She then stated that Taimur just lost his match recently.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller film Jaane Jaan. Based on the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X, the film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. It has been screened at the BFI London Film Festival and MAMI Film Festival. Apart from that, Bebo is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu among others. The film's teaser dropped recently and it was well received.

Advertisement

Saif, on the other hand, is doing a Telugu film titled Devara with Jr NTR. and Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Adipurush.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan does not watch most of her films but wants him to see THIS one