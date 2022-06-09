Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh looks adorable as he dons bua Saba Pataudi’s tee; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to two adorable boys Taimur, and Jeh. Both the cute kids are growing up in the spotlight and they get photographed by the media whenever they are spotted in the city with their parents or loved ones. Taimur and Jeh are a delight not only to the paparazzi, but also to netizens, who wait for their pictures to surface on social media. Speaking of which, Taimur and Jeh’s aunt Saba Pataudi often expresses her love for her nephews and nieces on Instagram as she treats her followers to cute photos of them.

Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier last night, Saba yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo of Jeh on the story feature. In the picture, the little one can be seen lost in his own world as he sat up straight. He looked absolutely adorable in a bright yellow tee-shirt. But, here’s the twist: Jeh was donning his Saba bua’s tee! Yes, you read that right. Sharing the photo, Saba captioned the photo, “Wearing my tshirt!!” She also added a colourful heart emoji. Saba further wrote, “jehjaan” on the picture, referring to how she addresses her baby nephew.

Take a look at Jeh’s new photo:

On February 21, Jeh turned one year old. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared an unseen pic of Jeh and Taimur. In the pic, Tim was seen crawling on the floor and little Jeh was following him. Kareena showered birthday love on the munchkin in the caption and wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #To Eternity and beyond” along with heart emoticons.

