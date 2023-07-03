Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan serve couple goals; Taimur’s goofy expression is unmissable in new vacay PICS

After wrapping up The Crew schedule in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly shared a post on Instagram to announce that its ‘officially summer holiday time’ for her. Bebo, along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan, and their two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, jetted off to London to enjoy the summer vacations. Since then, Kareena has been sharing some lovely glimpses from their European vacation. After spending a few days in London, looks like they headed to Italy. Just yesterday, Kareena shared a picture of the beautiful view from Porto Cervo in Italy. Now, Kareena has shared another set of pictures on her Instagram post, giving her fans a sneak-peek into their ‘summer lunches’!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s latest pictures from European vacay

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share three pictures from their lunch by the beach. The pictures give a sneak-peek of the fantastic view from the eatery, and the first picture shows Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan sitting next to each other. The couple seem to be having a great time together! Bebo looks gorgeous in an oversized white and blue striped shirt, with a red bralette underneath, while Saif looks dapper in a navy blue shirt and a baseball cap. They are seated at the eatery, and the background shows lush greenery, trees and hills.

The next picture shows Taimur, with a plate of food in front of him. He is seen with a hilarious expression on his face. The third picture gives a glimpse of the stunning beach view from the restaurant, and it is absolutely unmissable! “Summer Lunches,” wrote Kareena, while sharing the pictures. Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora commented, “Ohhh hey gorgeous duo,” while celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a fire emoji on the post. Check out the post below!

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming murder mystery. She will also be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next, based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

